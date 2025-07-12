15 brilliant pictures as Newport Show 2025 returns with a bang

Touted as Shropshire’s 'best one-day show', Newport Show returned to Chetwynd Deer Park on Saturday (July 12)

Each year, the agricultural show draws in visitors from around the country, who flock to the beautiful county for a day of family entertainment, delicious food and celebrity guests.

This year, the show welcomed author and broadcaster Juliet Sear, best known for being ITV's This Morning's resident baker.

Joined by Shropshire local and Great British Bake Off contestant Nicky Laceby, this year’s event was one not to be missed.

A host of top chefs, foodies and wine experts were also in attendance in the Festival of Food area, which has always been a hit with festival goers.

Here are 15 brilliant pictures from Newport Show 2025: