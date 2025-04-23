Shropshire Lad among top chefs set to light up new cookery Fire Stage at Shropshire County Show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Adam Purnell, also known as the Shropshire Lad, will be among the chefs demonstrating the art of cooking over coals at the show, which takes place at the DMOS People West Mid Showground on Saturday, May 24.

Adam runs Embers restaurant in the Ironbridge Gorge, and will be bringing his unique take on barbecue cooking - creating everything from roast dinners to fish tacos - to the show.

Also on the Fire Stage will be Stephane Delourme, who was Rick Stein’s right-hand man for 25 years before recently going solo, along with Zack Greenaway, head chef at Embers, and other chefs still to be announced.

Stephane Delourme.

The cookery stage is the latest addition to Shropshire County Show, which celebrates its 150th anniversary this year and features a huge range of family-friendly entertainment, including monster trucks, vintage machinery displays and livestock exhibits.

Under-16s go free, and adult tickets are available now at the early bird price of £20 at www.shropshirecountyshow.com.

Show chairman Phil Thornycroft said there would be something for everyone at the event.

He said: “Food has always been an integral part of Shropshire County Show, which is of course an agricultural show at heart, so we are absolutely delighted that Adam Purnell is hosting our new Fire Stage.

“Adam has developed a superb reputation for his fun and accessible food, and we know his demonstrations of cooking over fire will be hugely popular.

“He will be well-known to many visitors for his numerous appearances on national TV, including winning Heston Blumenthal’s ‘Crazy Delicious’ show on Netflix and Channel 4.

“We are grateful to A Ryan and Son butchers in Much Wenlock for supporting the Fire Stage, which will feature a variety of fantastic cookery demonstrations throughout the day.

“It’s a really exciting addition to what is already an incredible line-up for our 150th anniversary year.”

For more information and to book tickets, visit www.shropshirecountyshow.com.