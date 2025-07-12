‘Life saving’ donation from Morrisons Foundation for West Midlands First Responders

The much needed funding from the supermarket’s charity has covered the costs of life saving equipment for their new emergency response vehicle. Items include a defibrillator, bleed kits, advanced life support equipment, oxygen and pain relief systems.

Russell Brooks, Community Response Coordinator said: "Receiving this grant is fantastic news, it will have a direct impact on saving lives across the community, and improving patient outcomes in their time of most need."

Newport Community First Responders provide an emergency medical response unit to 999 calls that come in through the West Midland Ambulance Service Control room, providing trained volunteers that offer live saving care to people in medical emergencies in Newport and the surrounding areas.

Volunteers at Newport Community First Responders were delighted to receive a donation of £9,500 from the Morrisons Foundation. Photo: Newport Community First Responders

David Scott, Morrisons Foundation Trustee said: “I’m delighted that we’ve been able to support the vital work of Newport Community First Responders. It’s a remarkable charity and the equipment for their new response vehicle is literally life saving for people involved in medical emergencies from all across the region.”

The Morrisons Foundation was set up by Morrisons supermarket in 2015 and awards grants for charity projects which help improve people’s lives. Since launching, over £45 million has been donated to hundreds of charities across England, Scotland and Wales.