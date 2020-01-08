Workers at closed down Telford restaurant offered hope by music venue

Albert's Shed at Southwater has reached out to staff at Coal Bar and Grill offering them the chance to apply for new roles at the venue.

Coal shut on Monday evening. A note on the restaurant's door let people know that it had stopped trading.

David Gregg, managing director at Albert’s Shed Southwater said “January is generally a quiet period for the hospitality trade and can be a devastating time of year to lose your job.

"While we can send our best wishes to those affected, we hope we can offer something more than just good thoughts. So we’ve spoken to the management at Coal Bar and Grill who’ve promised to pass on the message that Albert is now recruiting for kitchen and front of house staff for 2020."

Albert's Shed at Southwater

It comes as Albert's Shed looks to expand its offering with a food menu.

Mr Gregg said: "We’re not looking to compete with the other local restaurants in the area, what we’ll be offering is something unique to Southwater but from what we hear, people are crying out for."

The letter on the door of Coal said: "It is with great regret that as of today Coal Grill and Bar has ceased trading.

"We would like to thank all of our customers for your support over the last five years."

The Telford branch was one of eight restaurants in the chain across the country. It opened in Southwater in 2014.