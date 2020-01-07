Menu

Telford restaurant closed with immediate effect

By Charlotte Bentley | Telford | Dining out | Published:

A restaurant chain has shut it Telford outlet with immediate effect.

Coal Grill & Bar, Southwater, Telford

Southwater's Coal Grill and Bar has turned the lights off, stacked up the tables and chairs, and closed the doors.

A note on the restaurant's door said: "It is with great regret that as of today Coal Grill and Bar has ceased trading.

"We would like to thank all of our customers for your support over the last five years."

The Telford branch was one of eight chains across the country and it opened on the Southwater complex in 2014.

Dining out Entertainment Telford entertainment Telford Local Hubs News
