Telford restaurant closed with immediate effect

Southwater's Coal Grill and Bar has turned the lights off, stacked up the tables and chairs, and closed the doors.

A note on the restaurant's door said: "It is with great regret that as of today Coal Grill and Bar has ceased trading.

"We would like to thank all of our customers for your support over the last five years."

The Telford branch was one of eight chains across the country and it opened on the Southwater complex in 2014.