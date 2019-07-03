Final terms of reference for Telford child sexual exploitation inquiry to be set

The CSE inquiry members advisory group will meet on Tuesday, where they will be asked to commit to the final terms of reference and to a report on the design of the inquiry process.

The draft terms of reference are being drawn up by the commissioning body for the inquiry, IITCSE, following a public consultation which ends on Friday.

Jonathan Eatough, assistant director of governance, procurement and commissioning for Telford & Wrekin Council said: “Following the appointment of the inquiry independent chair in June, the first task for the commissioning body is to set the inquiry’s terms of reference and design the inquiry process.

“The public consultation began very shortly after the chair’s appointment last month allowing the public, victims and survivors and other groups to give their views on the independent inquiry’s terms of reference which will be key to helping ensure that the inquiry progresses.

"Once the consultation is complete Eversheds Sutherland will publish the draft terms of reference prior to the meeting.”

For more information about Eversheds Sutherland’s public consultation on the terms of reference are on the Independent Inquiry website www.iitcse.com