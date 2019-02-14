Menu

Lorry and car collide on M54

By Lisa O'Brien | Telford | News | Published:

Emergency services were called to a crash involving a lorry and car on the M54 today.

It happened on the eastbound carriageway between junction three, for Cosford, and four, at Telford, at about 7am.

Police, paramedics and four fire crews, including the rescue tender, were called to the scene.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said nobody was trapped in either of the vehicles.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said no one was seriously injured.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien
Senior Reporter - @lisaobrien_Star

