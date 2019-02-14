Advertising
Lorry and car collide on M54
Emergency services were called to a crash involving a lorry and car on the M54 today.
It happened on the eastbound carriageway between junction three, for Cosford, and four, at Telford, at about 7am.
Police, paramedics and four fire crews, including the rescue tender, were called to the scene.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said nobody was trapped in either of the vehicles.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said no one was seriously injured.
