Pair of homes planned for site of former petrol station off A442 at Bridgnorth
Plans to build two homes on a vacant plot of land that used to house a petrol station on the busy A442 have been approved.
A pair of detached, three-bedroom homes are set to built on the site of the former Quatford Filling Station near Bridgnorth.
The petrol station, which is next to the former Food Stop bikers cafe, closed in 2009 after facing "economic difficulties".
In the years since, the plot has been the subject of a number of planning applications.
A scheme approved in 2013 proposed building two three-bedroom homes on the site following the demolition of the filling station buildings.
But three years later, the applicant argued the scheme was "not financially viable" and submitted new plans with four "much smaller residential dwellings".
In 2016, that too got the go-ahead. Now, almost a decade on, the petrol station has been demolished but the site remains undeveloped.
The latest plan, which has now been approved by Shropshire Council, proposes the building of two three-bedroom, two-storey detached homes.
If built, the homes will be set back from the major A-road, with a parking area for eight vehicles.
The parking proposed was determined to be an "over provision" by Shropshire Council's highway team but they noted the dangers that could arise from residents or visitors parking elsewhere on the busy A-road.
The scheme was given the green light by Shropshire Council planners who raised no concerns about the proposal.
The latest plans are available to view online on the council's planning portal using reference number 25/01604/FUL.