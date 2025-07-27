We visited an Albrighton pub which 'feels just like home' for its new licensees - with a warm welcome, a cold pint and good food

Sometimes, a pub can have that feeling to it which brings people in, whether that is through properly kept and served drinks, a wide menu of food, the welcome people entering receive from staff and locals or even just a nice feeling about the place.

There are numerous pubs which work to offer all of these intangibles and make themselves a place that people want to spend time in and want to spend their money in.

One pub which has managed to achieve all of the intangibles and become that place is the Crown Hotel in Albrighton, which is set within one of the oldest buildings in the east Shropshire village.

The pub has undergone a change since the Henderson's took over

The earliest parts date back to the 16th century and it has been added to in the 18th and 19th centuries with some more work in the early part of the 20th century. and the Crown was one of six public houses in the 19th century.

It is one of four, alongside the Shrewsbury Arms, The Old Bush, and The Harp, which has remained to this day and visitors to the village can take a short walk from the railway station towards the large, multi-roomed Marston's Tavern.

It has been under the stewardship of Michelle and Alan Henderson for the last three months, with the couple having moved into the village from Sheffield after saying they were taken by the friendly welcome they received.