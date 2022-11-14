Charity giving community a helping hand creates a 'real buzz' with new base in Ludlow

High Sheriff Selina Graham officially opens the Community Fridge and Men's Shed at Hands Together Ludlow.

Hands Together Ludlow has opened the old dance studio and chapel in Lower Galdeford and it already forms a base for projects including the Community Fridge, Ludlow Men's Shed, a job club, and a warm space.

Susie O’Hagan, the charity's operations manager said last week's opening, with Selina Graham, Shropshire's High Sheriff, made for an "amazing day".

And the signs are that the new more high profile base is already attracting people to find out what services are provided there, and volunteer to help out. Importantly, Susie says it will also give the organisation a chance to find out what other services are needed in Ludlow.

The official opening

"On day two it was creating a real buzz," she said.

The new base has been brought up to standard by using the Community Payback scheme, the skills of members of the Men's Shed, and massive support from businesses in the area. The whole thing, decorating, new equipment and other vital bits and bobs have likely cost the charity less than £1,500, meaning it can devote more to its causes.

The space's cafe area

"The support we have had from the community has been mindblowing," said Susie.

"The purpose of Hands Together Ludlow is to help the community to help itself so we’d love for as many people as possible to engage with us – donate to and use the fridge, join the shed, come and tell us what you need and find out how we can help and how you can get involved.

Some of the handiwork

"We see this building becoming a focus for networking and developing partnerships and so supporting all the volunteering activity in the town, whether with Hands Together or other organisations."

Selina Graham opens the base

Hands Together's thoughts are now turning to the Christmas Day Lunch it will be hosting at the Helena Lane Centre.

A new volunteer co-ordinator is due to be in place by December 5 and Hands Together welcomes more people joining.