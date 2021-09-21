New Sainsbury's edges closer to opening

Sainsbury being developed at Rocks Green

Sainsbury's has confirmed that it has commenced internal fit-out work at its new store at Rock’s Green, in Ludlow, in advance of a pre-Christmas opening.

The exact date for opening the new 17,000 sq-ft supermarket is yet to be revealed. But recruitment is now well underway to fill roughly 150 in-store jobs.

Patrick Dunne, Sainsbury’s property director, said: “We’re delighted to see our new Sainsbury’s supermarket starting to come to life as the internal fit-out works begin. We’re in the process of recruiting our new store team and can’t wait to welcome the local community into our supermarket.

“We would like to thank everyone for their patience whilst the work on-site continues, and we look forward to announcing the opening date in the very near future.”

Chiefs at Sainsbury’s say their team in Ludlow will play an active role in the community by supporting food donation, volunteering and charity initiatives in the local area, as well as the company's nationwide community programmes and charity partners.