Cat down the drain: Fire fighters share the good news

The crew from Church Stretton had been called called to help rescue the animal, called Oscar, at Burway Road in Church Stretton at around 5.20pm.

It was estimated that the animal could have been down the drain for six days before its owners heard its meowing. They have thanked the fire service for saving Oscar's life.

The Shropshire Fire & Rescue crew had 'put some water' down the drain using a hosereel jet and that purr-suaded the moggy to get its own way out.

A spokesperson for Church Stretton Fire Station said the cat had been missing for six days when its owners heard it.

"Church Stretton Fire Station had a call this afternoon to a cat stuck down a storm drain in Burway Road.

Picture: Church Stretton Fire Station

"He had been missing for six days when the owners heard him down the drains.

"He wouldn't come out on his own and obviously we couldn't leave the covers open for health and safety reasons so we put some water down the drain to which he did eventually jump out."

At the time the black and white pet had scarpered.

But the owners rang in to the station and reported the good news.

A station spokesperson said: "Just had a phone call from the owners to say he's found his way home, he's purring away and happy to be at home after six days stuck down the drains and there really grateful beyond words and thank you to the fire service for saving his life.

"Nice to hear that one.