Firefighters help free cat stuck in storm drain
Firefighters used hoses to persuade a cat to get itself out of a storm drain.
Published
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to help rescue the animal at Burway Road in Church Stretton at around 5.20pm.
One crew was sent to the scene and an update from the service said that the cat had managed to "self extricate" from the storm drain after officers used hosereel jets to force it out.