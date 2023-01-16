Fire crews attend Bucknell crash

The incident took place in Bucknell

The incident took place on the B4367 in Bucknell.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said that it had been called to reports of a road traffic collision at around 4.20pm today.

Initial reports had said that a person was trapped in the vehicle – but upon the fire service arrival it was discovered that they had already been helped from the car.

Two fire crews from Clun had attended, as well as a team from across the border in Hereford & Worcester.

A statement from the fire service said the that "one person was released prior to fire service arrival".