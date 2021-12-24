Drink driver arrested after van 'leaves collision scene'

Police tweeted this photo of the van that they say was involved in a crash on Thursday evening. Photo: @SouthShropCops

Officers from Church Stretton and Bishop's Castle say they managed to locate the van after it was driven away from the scene of a night-time collision near Pontesbury.

The safer neighbourhood team from Church Stretton and Bishop's Castle say: "The driver was over the drink drive limit, and is currently sat in custody. Luckily no one was seriously hurt."

The crash happened just hours after West Mercia Police warned that enforcing the drink and drug drive law is still a priority for them during the festive period.

They say that across the West Mercia region since December 1,148 motorists have been arrested for drink or drug driving. At that time 13 of those arrests were made as a result of collisions on the roads.

Figures indicate that over the past three years 43 people have died and 215 have been seriously injured in West Mercia following collisions where drink or drugs were recorded as a contributory factor.

Superintendent Gareth Morgan for West Mercia Police said: "It’s extremely frustrating that some motorists still selfishly choose to drive under the influence of drink or drugs in the knowledge that their actions could kill or seriously injure themselves or others, despite the amount of warnings we have given.

"Drink or drug driving is completely unacceptable at any time and catching motorists who are prepared to take such a risk is a priority for us.

"Patrols will be conducted over Christmas and New Year in a bid to tackle those who commit the unacceptable act of drink or drug driving.