Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service crews dealt with major incidents at Pulverbatch and on Haughmond Hill, as a summer plagued by wildfires continued.

Around 20 crews were sent to the incidents, which came as the service was also tasked with responding to a host of smaller wildfires - including one at the popular Shropshire beauty spot, The Long Mynd, that had been sparked by a small barbecue.

The Pulverbatch incident, on Broom Hill, has left around 20 hectares of scorched hillside earth, with 12 crews from across the county, and Mid Wales firefighters, sent to the scene after being alerted to the situation at 1.26pm yesterday - Sunday, August 24.

Fire teams from across the county battled the incident at Broom Hill, Pulverbatch. Picture: Amber Watch Wellington

An update from Wellington's Amber Watch explained how they had been one of the crews called in to assist with the blaze.

The aftermath of the Pulverbatch blaze. Picture: Amber Watch Wellington

It said: "We worked alongside wholetime crews from Wellington, Telford Central and Shrewsbury, as well as Baschurch Fire Station, Bishops Castle Fire Station, Church Stretton Fire Station, Oswestry Fire Station, Minsterley Fire Station, Tweedale Fire Station.

The aftermath of the Pulverbatch blaze. Picture: Amber Watch Wellington

"With over 20 Hectares of field alight crews worked hard to bring the fire under control.

The scene at Pulverbatch. Picture: Amber Watch Wellington

"At its peak there were 12 appliances, along with, the incident command Unit with its drone, and the water carrier from Bridgnorth."

The aftermath of the Pulverbatch blaze. Picture: Amber Watch Wellington

In total the crews were at the scene for around three and a half hours.

The scorched hillside left from the Pulverbatch incident. Picture: Amber Watch Wellington

The second major incident of the day came shortly before 8pm, involving a huge fire on Haughmond Hill - with the flames visible to residents in Telford and Shrewsbury.

Fire teams from across the county battled a wildfire on Haughmond Hill. Picture: Tweedale Fire Station

Some seven crews were tasked with tackling the hillside blaze, which had taken hold over around 250m by 50m of trees and undergrowth.

Fire teams from across the county battled a wildfire on Haughmond Hill. Picture: Tweedale Fire Station

Firefighters wore breathing equipment while using a variety of jets to get control of the fire - with a drone used to check for hot spots, and a water carrier from Bridgnorth used to ferry water to the remote location.

Fire teams from across the county battled a wildfire on Haughmond Hill. Picture: Tweedale Fire Station

An update from Tweedale Fire Station on social media explained how the crews dealt with the incident, saying: "Access and water supply were extremely limited, so crews deployed the fogging system to slow fire spread until larger hose lines and jets could be run into position.

Fire teams from across the county battled a wildfire on Haughmond Hill. Picture: Tweedale Fire Station

"Our drone was launched to give aerial support, helping officers to track hotspots and keep firefighters safe on the ground.

"The fire involved grass, gorse, undergrowth and woodland, with areas up to 250m x 50m affected."

The incidents could be seen across the county. Picture: Tweedale Fire Station

A re-inspection will be carried out today to make sure no hotspots remain and the fire is completely out.

On a frantic day the fire service was also called to wildfires on Brown Clee, Farmcote at Claverley, Burnside playing fields in Telford, an out of control bonfire on Hatton Road in Hinstock which had set light to 30m of hedgerow, a fire involving a small barbecue on the Long Mynd, a grass fire at Overley in Telford, as well as incidents on Haybridge Road and Court Street in Telford.

Fire teams from across the county battled a series of wildfires throughout Sunday. Picture: Tweedale Fire Station

In its post detailing the events of the day Tweedlale Fire Station thanked the teams who had worked to organise and deal with the incidents.

It said: "A massive thank you goes to Shropshire Fire Control for managing an extremely high number of large-scale incidents, and to every firefighter and officer across the county who worked tirelessly in challenging conditions. Big thank you to all Shropshire crews involved today. Great effort from all."