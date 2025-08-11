Outbreak of ‘serious viral carp disease’ confirmed at fishery near Shrewsbury

The Fish Health Inspectorate (FHI) has put controls in place at Spring Lea Fishery, at Plealey Road, near Pontesford, following the outbreak, but there is no threat to public health.

A statement by Spring Lea Holiday Park & Fishery read: “We regret to inform our angling community that Koi Herpesvirus (KHV) has been confirmed in the Orfe fishing pool at Spring Lea Holiday Home Park & Fishery.

“As a precautionary measure, all fishing activities across the site are suspended with immediate effect and until further notice.

“We thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this time. Further updates will be provided in due course.”

A site manager had posted on social media that ‘gutted is an understatement’ following the confirmation on Wednesday, August 6.

He wrote: “To say we are gutted is an understatement. Please, please observe fishery rules at any fishery you visit, they are there for a reason.”

The Fish Health Inspectorate has found Koi herpesvirus (KHV) disease in fish at sites in England and Wales. Picture: FHI

The Government’s Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science says that KHV is a serious viral disease of fish and is a listed disease in the United Kingdom.

“It affects all varieties of common and ornamental carp species and can result in large scale mortalities.”

Fish may show necrotic patches on the gills, rough patches on the skin and sloughing mucous, and have sunken eyes especially when water temperatures are between 16C and 28C.

The FHI must be contacted if an outbreak of KHV is suspected.

“Sites with KHV disease must undergo a formal monitoring programme immediately following the outbreak,” reads a Government statement.

“The FHI visit these sites to look for evidence of disease and to inspect compliance with the conditions of the statutory controls in place.”

FHI places controls to limit the spread of disease, including the banning of moving any aquatic animal including eggs, and gametes, into, out of or within a confirmed designation area.

The confirmed designation at Spring Lea Fisheries remains in force until it is withdrawn by the FHI.

Spring Lea Fishery has been contacted for comment.