Devoted dog walker hit and killed by train trying to save pet dog at Shrewsbury railway crossing

John and Dorothy Griffiths with Jilly the dog

John Thomas Griffiths, aged 87, ran onto the track after his dog Jilly at one of the Meole Brace crossings, but he became victim of a "tragic accident".

The train driver held the horn down and put on the emergency brakes, but Mr Griffiths didn't see it until it was too late. CCTV showed he almost made it across, but was clipped by the train and died at the scene.

A fatal accident report by Paul Simmons, an investigator for the British Transport Police, was read at Mr Griffiths' inquest at Shirehall in Shrewsbury. It said the incident happened at around 3.45pm on January 9 this year.

The driver and a driver's assessor were in the cab, and the train had been sufficiently checked ahead of the Shrewsbury to Aberystwyth journey, including the lights.

The train was passing through the first Meole Brace crossing when the driver spotted a white dog, which was Mr Griffiths' English short-haired pointer, Jilly. She was not on a lead.

The driver sounded the horn and saw a figure running onto the track to follow the dog. The horn was kept sounding by the driver, but Mr Griffiths was hit. Jilly the dog ran home and was taken in by a neighbour, who saw her barking at the front door.

John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, recorded a conclusion of accidental death.

John loved walking. Here he is at Pistyll Rhaedr, west of Oswestry

Mr Griffiths was a retired area resource manager for the Meat Hygiene Service. He was born in Wrexham and lived in Meole Brace, Shrewsbury. He was married to wife Dorothy for nearly 30 years. He had a son and she has two daughters.

Mrs Griffiths said: "It was just a tragic accident. I would like to thank the British Transport Police. They were wonderful.

"I was down at the community centre at a meeting when they came looking for me. I'm really sorry for the driver."

John and Dorothy enjoying a drink after a day's rambling

She added: "John knew so many people and I had so many messages afterwards. He had 60 cards. People were bringing flowers to my front door.

"We were both quite active in the local community and were on the original committee for building the Radbrook Community Centre. That's where we held the 'after funeral'.

"He loved the community and always wanted to help. He was still going up there and putting out the chairs for the 'oldies' in the morning, even though he was 87.