Shrewsbury shoplifter who stole cushions, perfume and rug from Next and Boots is banned from retail park

Wayne Smitherman, aged 39, targeted the stores which are next door to each other at Meole Brace Retail Park in Shrewsbury, lifting items worth hundreds of pounds over nine thefts in May and June this year.

Smitherman, of Wilderley Crescent, Meole Brace, Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates Court to nine counts of theft from a shop.