Lewis Smith, a father, found himself in the dock at Shrewsbury Crown Court on the day he turned 33 (August 14, 2025) after harassing his former partner for several weeks.

Smith, who lived in Preston, Lancashire, and his ex from Market Drayton, had a six-month, long-distance relationship which ended in July last year.

Stalker Lewis Smith was sentenced on his 33rd birthday at Shrewsbury Crown court after stealing his ex's car and leaving it covered in sick

However, months later, he began a stalking campaign, culminating in him turning up at her home holding a metal bar, demanding to see her.

The court was first told how on October 24 she discovered her Peugeot 3008 had gone from her home. Inside was her bank card.

She got in touch with her bank to cancel her card but found out it had been used.

She messaged Smith to ask if he had taken the car and the bank card and he replied: “Let me have one more drink,” saying he would return her property later.