Fire crew called to Shrewsbury McDonald's after person locked in toilet

Firefighters had to be called after a person become locked in a toilet at a McDonald's restaurant in Shrewsbury.

By Richard Williams
Published
Last updated

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the Meole Brace Retail Park's branch of the fast food giant at around 7.10pm today (July 31).

A spokesperson said one person was found to be locked in a toilet and was subsequently "released by crews using small gear."

The incident was declared under control by 7.30pm.

McDonald's in Meole Brace Shrewsbury Has re-opened after a refit
McDonald's in Meole Brace

