Fire crew called to Shrewsbury McDonald's after person locked in toilet
Firefighters had to be called after a person become locked in a toilet at a McDonald's restaurant in Shrewsbury.
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the Meole Brace Retail Park's branch of the fast food giant at around 7.10pm today (July 31).
A spokesperson said one person was found to be locked in a toilet and was subsequently "released by crews using small gear."
The incident was declared under control by 7.30pm.