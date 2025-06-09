Footbridge refurbishment works put on hold until later this month due to adverse weather conditions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Meole Brace footbridge that crosses the Rea Brook between Meole Brace Roundabout and The Brooklands pub was due to be removed on May 23.

However, Shropshire Council has confirmed that works were postponed due to high winds being forecast, with a crane required to move the footbridge.

A spokesperson said works will now take place overnight on June 21 and 22 and on July 19 and 20, between 8pm and 6am on both occasions.

The Meole Brace Footbridge will be removed and refurbished. Picture: Google.

Refurbishment works will include repainting the structure, installing new timber decking and constructing terraced concrete steps on the downstream left embankment, to provide safer access for inspectors.

The bridge will also receive a fresh lick of paint and change from its current green colour to Shrewsbury Town’s blue and amber.

The council said the bridge is being lifted out and refurbished offsite to "ensure a high-quality finish and reduce overall costs".

During the closures, a signed diversion route will be in place. Access to properties and businesses will be maintained within the closure, when safe to do so.

The authority reminded residents that planned roadworks are subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

Changes will be displayed on One Network.