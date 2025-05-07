Footbridge in Shrewsbury to be removed for refurbishment with road closures planned - bridge to change colour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Meole Brace footbridge that crosses the Rea Brook between Meole Brace Roundabout and The Brooklands pub will be removed with a temporary footbridge installed while work is carried out.

Refurbishment works will include repainting the structure, installing new timber decking and constructing terraced concrete steps on the downstream left embankment, to provide safer access for inspectors.

Receiving a fresh lick of paint, the bridge will change from its current green colour to Shrewsbury Town’s blue and amber.

The Meole Brace Footbridge will be removed and refurbished. Picture: Google.

The bridge is being lifted out and refurbished offsite to "ensure a high-quality finish and reduce overall costs," the county council said.

To facilitate the bridge lifts, the B4380 Hereford Road and Roman Road will be closed overnight from 8pm to 6am between May 24 and 25 and on June 21 and 22.

A lane closure will also be in place to provide pedestrian access during the removal of the footbridge. The road will be closed from May 19 to 23 between 8pm to 6am while a 24-hour closure will be enforced from May 23 to 26 and June 20 to 23.

During the closures, a signed diversion route will be in place. Access to properties and businesses will be maintained within the closure, when safe to do so.

The authority reminded residents that planned roadworks are subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

Changes will be displayed on One Network.