Cash-strapped council's plan to 'dispose' of 244 acres of Shrewsbury heritage sites and woodlands welcomed

Shropshire Council has given notice that it intends to lease around 244 acres (99 hectares) of land to Shrewsbury Town Council.

The land, which includes the Rea Brook Valley local nature reserve and the Battlefield heritage park, is already maintained by the town council through a service level agreement.

Shropshire Council said the lease will provide "a significant saving" for the cash-strapped authority - which is currently scrambling to deliver £60 million of savings.

Battlefield heritage park, Shrewsbury. Photo: Roy Haworth/CC BY-SA 2.0

In June, the council warned that if no further action was taken, an overspend of £13.174 million was projected for the end of the current financial year, leaving just £606,000 in the council’s reserves.

A local authority the size of Shropshire Council should have at least £15 million in its reserves for use in emergency situations and to help balance the budget if necessary.

Mayor of Shrewsbury and deputy leader of Shropshire Council, Alex Wagner, said the move would mean the green sites could be run "to the best possible standard".

He said: “It’s been long awaited, but I’m really pleased to see Shrewsbury Town Council fully and formally take over community woodlands all over town, from Harlescott to Shelton to Underdale and beyond.

Rea Brook Valley local nature reserve. Photo: Shrewsbury Town Council

“People in Shrewsbury really value being close to nature, and want our sites to be run to the best possible standard. That’s a big undertaking and we take that instruction from residents very seriously.

“One of our top priorities as an administration is rationalising the levels at which services are best delivered, focusing on outcomes — cleaner streets, superb green spaces, and better value for taxpayers. This is one of many ways we are trying to do just that.

“We’re very keen to see town and parish councils playing a much bigger and bolder role in their communities, in partnership with the county, going forward.”

The full list of included sites - and their approximate size - are listed below:

Monkmoor Community Woodlands and Belvidere Paddocks Cultural Heritage Site (10 acres)

Burr's Field on Kingsland Road (6 acres)

Copthorne Park Cultural Heritage Site (12 acres)

Doctor's Field Cultural Heritage Site at The Mount (7 acres)

Land off Meole Rise (0.7 acres)

The Old River Bed on Hubert Way (38 acres)

Poplar Island Cultural Heritage Site at Frankwell (4 acres)

Rea Brook Valley Local Nature Reserve and Cultural Heritage Site and Meole Brace Community Woodlands (88 acres)

Old Shrewsbury Canal Cultural Heritage Site and Pimley Community Woodlands (25 acres)

Shelton Fields and Copthorne Community Woodlands (7 acres)

Coton Hill Community Woodlands (6 acres)

Harlescott Community Woodlands (1 acre)

Mousecroft Community Woodlands (11 acres)

Underdale Community Woodlands (1 acre)

Nobold Meadows Cultural Heritage Site (5 acres)

Mousefield, Underdale Road (2 acres)

Battlefield Heritage Park (7 acres)

Monkmoor Recreation Ground and Lodge (10 acres)

The plans are available for inspection in person during normal office hours at Guildhall in Frankwell Quay, Shrewsbury.

Objections to the proposals must be made in writing and addressed to Rob Blackwood, principal commercial estates surveyor at Guildhall, Frankwell Quay, Shrewsbury, Shropshire, SY3 8HQ indicating which disposal is being objected to.

Objections must be received no later than September 1.