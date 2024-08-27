'Running markets has been a religion for us - but after 20 years it's time to step away'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Tony and Sandra have been involved the site near Tesco in Battlefield for some 20 years, latterly with their three-year-old English springer spaniel Bailey being the star of the show.

"It is time to retire and spend a bit of time with the family, which we haven't done for such a long time," said Tony, 61.

"Running markets has been a dedication and a religion for us.

Shrewsbury's Harlescott Market and Car Boot on Sunday

"We are grateful for being given the opportunity to run the Sunday market and honoured to have served Shrewsbury."

The couple have also been called on to cover markets all over the country in their time.

They have also been involved with Wellington and Shrewsbury's indoor markets.

Tony recalls how there have been many challenges to how markets have been run over the year.

He was first asked to take over running the car boot operation at Harlescott, before taking over the whole market about eight years ago.

Shrewsbury's Harlescott Market and Car Boot on Sunday

And they have seen all kinds of challenges in that time, including Covid and traveller incursions on the site, which is used as a park and ride from Monday to Saturday.

Tony said the last few weeks have been 'hectic' and the last day on Sunday was an emotional one. The couple live in Tettenhall, Wolverhampton, and he said they have more friends in Shrewsbury than where they live in the Black Country. They have two grown-up children and grandchildren to see.

"We usually have a cup of tea and something to eat on a Sunday but we didn't have time for that until 2 o'clock," said Tony.

"But people were coming up and giving us cards and presents, bottle of wine, biscuits and goodies.

Shrewsbury's Harlescott Market and Car Boot on Sunday

"It was quite emotional, and people were holding back tears.

"We've had a fantastic five weeks with the weather which has helped provide some great memories."

Tony admitted that the prospect of coming back in future would be "bittersweet" but that it would be nice to see friends again.

But first on the retirement agenda for the couple in their 60s is a two-week break in Scotland.

"We have taken the odd day off here and there but nothing very long for more than a decade. It will be nice to go away for a long time to properly relax," said Tony.

He said he is "optimistic" that the market will continue. The site is owned by Shropshire Council and leased to Shrewsbury Town Council.

"I am optimistic that there will be someone coming along eventually," said Tony.

"Our time has been enjoyable most definitely," he added.

"We have overcome many obstacles together with Shrewsbury Town Council, who have been helpful."

The next market operators will have a continuing challenge to bring in traders but Tony says there have been good signs in the last 12 to 18 months.

"We have had a home baker, a fantastic greengrocer, a cake maker and crafts stalls and it is a lot more mixed," he added.

"There is support for small businesses to take up a stall."

The couple announced on Sunday that the news of their departure was official.

"Both me and Sandra have retired from managing Harlescott Sunday market and carboot sale.

"We have been with you for almost 20 years both as traders and management, humbled and grateful to have made so many friends and memories is an understatement.

"Sadly the market has temporarily closed today. A new experienced, established management company is currently being sourced to take over the running of the weekly event, hopefully they will be in place soon, we will keep you updated.

"We sincerely thank you for all the support given to us on our journey over so many years and the wonderful messages, cards and gifts we have received from you all."

Town Councillor Elisabeth Addams wished the couple well with a message on Facebook.

"Thank you for managing Harlescott Sunday market and car boot sale for the last 20 years. Wishing you a wonderful retirement and hope you enjoy your new adventures."