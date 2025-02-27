'You'll probably get away with it' - Mum-of-four took neighbour's bad advice to steal toys and clothes from Shrewsbury shops

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Katherine Bevan, aged 34, went on a “very unsophisticated” stealing spree in Shrewsbury from December 1 last year to January 15 this year.

She targeted Matalan in Brixton Way, Harlescott on three occasions, The Range at Sundorne Retail Park twice, as well as Clare’s Accessories and Primark in the Darwin Shopping Centre once each.

She stole stock worth £218.98 altogether, including a children’s school uniform, a “cuddle cushion”, clothes for adults, a toy doll set and a drone.