Shrewsbury boxing club volunteers 'gutted' when they saw results of break-in

Shrewsbury School of Boxing at the Grange School on Mount Pleasant Road, in the county town, suffered damage and loss during the break-in on Saturday night.

But despite upset as volunteers having to give up most of their Sunday cleaning up, a coach at the club has offered to help teach the culprits boxing to "have some respect for themselves."

"We were gutted when we saw what had happened," said one of the club's two coaches Paul Dowler after they were alerted at about 7pm on Saturday.

"We do it for the juniors and it is all run by volunteers."