Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Two cars crash on major Shrewsbury road

By David TooleyHarlescottPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Emergency services rushed to a two-car crash on a main road in Shrewsbury.

Shrewsbury Fire Station. Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service
Shrewsbury Fire Station. Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service

Police, ambulance and one fire engine was mobilised from Shrewsbury fire station to the A528 Ellesmere Road at 3.33pm on Wednesday.

The fire crew was called to make the scene safe. The Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said no people were trapped.

The fire crew used small gear and a thermal camera to deal with the incident.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "Road traffic collison involving two vehicles - no persons trapped, crews making vehicle safe."

The fire service incident stop message was received at 3.48pm.

West Mercia Police and the West Midlands Ambulance Service have been asked for additional information.

Harlescott
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News