Shrewsbury Fire Station. Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service

Police, ambulance and one fire engine was mobilised from Shrewsbury fire station to the A528 Ellesmere Road at 3.33pm on Wednesday.

The fire crew was called to make the scene safe. The Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said no people were trapped.

The fire crew used small gear and a thermal camera to deal with the incident.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "Road traffic collison involving two vehicles - no persons trapped, crews making vehicle safe."

The fire service incident stop message was received at 3.48pm.