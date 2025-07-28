Wellington pub's 'tired' exterior set for colour change - if planners agree

The application is for The Park Hotel on Whitchurch Road in Wellington.

Taylor and Co Architects said it had been commissioned by the premises owners, Stonegate Group, to seek listed building consent from Telford & Wrekin Council to redecorate the exterior.

The Park in Wellington could be set for a makeover. Picture: Google

The plans include changing the colour of the public house.

They propose painting the render from the window sill at ground level in Dulux 'Waxed Khaki', with the render above in Dulux 'Cornish Clay'.

A statement submitted with the application said: "The current external decoration is now looking very tired and requires freshening up. It is therefore proposed to redecorate the whole of the exterior of the Park Hotel and changing the colour to something more traditional and in keeping. Any necessary repairs will be carried out on a like-for-like basis."

It also suggested the change would have no impact on the listed status.

It said: "We consider that these proposals will not have a detrimental impact upon the listed building. All the details and materials have been carefully designed and selected to be compatible with the historic fabric and we consider these repairs essential to ensure the preservation and conservation of the listed building for future generations."

A decision on the plan will be taken at a later date.