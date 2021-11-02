Drink driver banned after being caught in Range Rover near his home

By Nick Humphreys

A drink driver has been banned from the road after being caught nearly two times over the limit.

Wojciech Wozniaczek, 31, was stopped in his Range Rover Evoque in Bakewell Close, Harlescott, Shrewsbury, on September 20 this year. He was just around the corner from his home in Middlegate.

He was breathalysed and found to have 62mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

He pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates Court to driving while above the alcohol limit and driving without insurance.

Wozniaczek was banned from the road for 17 months, fined £300 and ordered to pay £169 in associated costs.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

