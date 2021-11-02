Drink driver banned after being caught in Range Rover near his home

Wojciech Wozniaczek, 31, was stopped in his Range Rover Evoque in Bakewell Close, Harlescott, Shrewsbury, on September 20 this year. He was just around the corner from his home in Middlegate.

He was breathalysed and found to have 62mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

He pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates Court to driving while above the alcohol limit and driving without insurance.