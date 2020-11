Harlescott Lane level crossing. Photo: Google Street View

Harlescott Lane was closed at about midday today after a car crashed into the railway crossing barrier.

West Mercia Police and Network Rail were in attendance and the road was closed for a short time while repairs to the barrier were carried out.

Rail services were disrupted for a time and have since resumed with a delay of about 15 minutes between Shrewsbury and Crewe.