Man in hospital and 49 homes without power after car crashes into house near Shrewsbury

The incident happened shortly before 1.50am on Monday, in Lyth Hill Road, Bayston Hill.

Paramedics were called and the driver, a man, was taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital with minor injuries.

The smash is thought to have affected electricity cables in the area and caused power cuts to 49 propertie.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue service sent one appliance from Shrewsbury Fire Station and reported that "one vehicle came to rest into property".

An operations officer was in attendance and crews were at the scene for about 40 minutes to help make the area safe.

A spokeswoman from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 1.48am to reports of a car which had collided with a house in Lyth Hill Road, Bayston Hill, Shrewsbury. An ambulance and a paramedic officer attended and treated one man, the driver of the car, who had sustained minor injuries. He was conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further checks."