Hour delays following 'large diesel spill' on A5 near Shrewsbury and Bayston Hill

National Highways West Midlands has warned of 60-minute delays following a large diesel spill on the A5 between the Bayston Hill roundabout, near Shrewsbury, at around 6.29pm.

Specialist National Highways West Midlands personnel are on location to clear the spill; however, the roads group has warned of heavy delays of around an hour on the southbound route.

It comes after a similar spillage was caused on the M6 southbound between Junction 13 for Stafford and Junction 12 for Cannock earlier today.

On X, National Highways West Midlands said: "There is reduced capacity on the A5 Bayston Hill Roundabout near Shrewsbury due to a large diesel spillage.

"Specialist clear-up works are in attendance. There are delays exceeding an hour on the A5 westbound."

Emergency services have been approached for more information.