Plans for more than 100 Bayston Hill homes recommended for approval - despite 500 objections

Redrow Homes Midlands has submitted a proposal for 114 homes on land west of Lyth Hill Road in Bayston Hill, near Shrewsbury, which includes open space, infrastructure, and access.

An outline proposal will also be considered by Shropshire Council’s Northern Planning Committee when it meets next Tuesday - August 19.

The proposed houses would be a mix of detached, semi-detached and short terraces and will range between and one and five bedrooms.

The site would be accessed from Lyth Hill Road to the east.

This would lead to a tree-lined primary street, which would link to secondary and tertiary streets.

The outline application is for four serviced self-build plots to the east of the site.

Permission for the principle of this element is being sought, with full design details to be submitted at the reserved matters stage.

Plans for 114 homes on land near Lyth Hill Road in Bayston Hill have been recommended for approval. Picture: Google

Bayston Hill Parish Council has objected to the scheme, raising concerns about traffic, overdevelopment, infrastructure, drainage and flooding.

It has also accused the applicant of not holding a public consultation.

“The Statement of Community Engagement that was uploaded to the planning portal on April 8 is the same document that was used for a previous speculative application,” said a spokesperson.

“Given the time that has elapsed between the applications, large portions of the report are invalid. The parish council requests that a full public consultation is undertaken.”

A total of 485 objections by members of the public were also lodged, with residents saying that the local GP surgery and dental practice are already beyond capacity, the primary school is full, and Lyth Hill Road is narrow.

There are also existing problems with surface water flooding that overflow drains, they said, while there are concerns about the destruction of habitats, loss of mature trees/hedgerows and the negative impact of wildlife.

Councillors Bernie Bentick, Alex Wagner and Roger Evans, who represent Meole, Bowbrook, and Longden respectively, also object as do Shrewsbury Civic Society, Shrewsbury Friends of the Earth, and the Countryside Charity Shropshire.

The developers have received the backing of 20 members of the public though, who said the scheme could help meet local housing needs, provide larger family homes, and support economic growth.

No objections have been received from Shropshire Council’s technical consultees.

In conclusion, planning officer Kelvin Hall said the site “is generally in line” with the development guidelines as set out in the withdrawn draft Local Plan.

“Officers consider that the proposal would make effective use of the site and would be well-designed,” said Mr Hall.

“In addition, the proposal would provide a significant overprovision of affordable housing compared to adopted policy. The level of overprovision of public open space and affordable housing should be given significant weight in the planning balance.

“The loss of 2.3 hectares of Best and Most Versatile (BMV) agricultural land, whilst not constituting a significant area of land, is a negative element of the proposed development.

“The economic and other benefits of such land is acknowledged. However, it is not considered that this loss is of such significance as to outweigh the benefits of the proposal.”