Three-bedroom semi-detached house near Shrewsbury for £262,500

This beautifully renovated three-bedroom semi-detached house is located in the desirable village of Bayston Hill, near Shrewsbury. It's a freehold property offering modern living with spacious rooms and a private garden, perfect for families or young professionals.

As you arrive, you’ll find a welcoming front garden with a large driveway providing parking for up to three vehicles, alongside a detached single garage for additional storage or workspace. Step inside to an entrance porch leading to a bright and airy living room with a large front window and carpeted flooring, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere.

The heart of the home is a superb open-plan kitchen and dining area. This generous space is fitted with contemporary wall and base units, extensive worktop surfaces, and a handy pantry.

It includes brand new integrated appliances such as a glass electric hob with extractor, built-in oven, fridge freezer, and dishwasher, as well as plumbing for a washing machine. Access to the side of the property adds convenience.

Upstairs are two double bedrooms, both with built-in wardrobes and filled with natural light, plus a third single bedroom which is versatile enough to serve as a nursery, office, or children’s room. A fully fitted family bathroom features a bath with overhead shower, WC, and sink with base unit, finished to a modern standard.

Outside, the rear garden offers a private, lawned space bordered with herbaceous shrubs and a patio area ideal for outdoor entertaining or relaxing. The home benefits from UPVC double glazing and gas central heating, and recent refurbishment includes new carpets and fresh decoration throughout.

Situated close to local amenities in Bayston Hill — including schools, shops, pubs, and regular bus routes to Shrewsbury town centre — this property comes to market with no upward chain and is ready for immediate occupation.