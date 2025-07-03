Two-year-old pooch 'Princess' looking for new home after arriving at Shropshire kennels with a broken leg

Two-year-old German Shepherd cross Lab Princess came into the care of RSPCA Gonsal Farm Animal Centre in Dorrington, south of Shrewsbury, with a broken leg.

Sadly, her owner was unable to afford treatment for her so she was placed into the care of the RSPCA.

She has since had surgery to repair a tibial fracture, with staff saying she has "recovered really well" and is now ready for a forever home.

Princess has been looking for a home since February - but the team at the centre said she has so far been overlooked and has watched many of her furry friends find their own homes.

RSPCA Gonsal Farm is currently caring for German Shepherd cross, Princess

RSPCA Gonsal Farm Animal Centre behaviour and welfare advisor Emily Daffern said: “Princess is an absolute joy and we love to treat her like the Princess she truly is!

“She is highly intelligent and has learnt lots of tricks here, potentially making a great candidate for further training with her owner."

The centre said Princess would be best suited to an adult-only home with no other pets.

Emily added: “Princess loves fetch, loves food and loves a good, long exploration on a walk. She would love hiking or the beach and is a great companion for a couple or family who love the outdoors.

“Princess has lots of energy, and she will best suit an active home where she can exercise her mind and her body."

An online application form to express an interest is available online on Princess’ Find A Pet page on the RSPCA Gonsal Farm website.