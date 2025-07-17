'Prominent' former car showroom off A49 near Shrewsbury goes up for sale for £375,000

The former home of Bayfield Vehicle Hire, the building on the corner of Lyth Hill Road and the A49 Hereford Road, was also once the home of Shukers car showroom.

Shrewsbury-based estate agent Halls Commercial said the now vacant building offers an "ideal opportunity" for a number of businesses, who could benefit from the high levels of passing traffic between Hereford and Shrewsbury - as well as being handily located for the motorway network.

According to the agents, the building offers a total gross internal floor space of around 910 square feet and sits on a site of 0.142 acres, including a valuable forecourt with capacity for up to 20 vehicles.

A former car showroom and van hire business in Bayston Hill has gone up for sale

“With its strong roadside visibility and strategic location, this property presents an ideal opportunity for a range of commercial ventures looking to benefit from high traffic flow and local connectivity,” said Simon Cullup-Smith, agent with Halls Commercial, who is handling the sale.

"This property is just three miles south of Shrewsbury town centre with excellent connectivity to the A5, M54 and wider motorway network, and the nearby Bayston Hill Roundabout has a services complex with Subway, Burger King, Starbucks, a Travelodge and EV charging.

“The property is suitable for a wide range of commercial, retail or alternative uses, subject to planning consent. The scale, visibility and flexibility of the site make it an attractive prospect for owner-occupiers, investors or developers. Viewing is highly recommended.”

The former car showroom at Lyth Hill

The property has a rateable value of £6,300 and currently benefits from small business rate relief.

Traditionally constructed, the building has a glazed frontage, a main showroom, staffroom, external toilets, additional storage areas, a CCTV security system and gas-fired central heating system.

Accessed from Lyth Hill Road, the site has a prominent, gently sloping forecourt enclosed by perimeter security fencing with lockable, heavy duty, double steel gates, retractable steel security posts and 10 ‘blue feature’ forecourt lights.

Further information is available online through Halls Commercial.