The Sports Village at Sundorne is set to be transformed with a 25m-long competition swimming pool at its heart plus seating for 250 spectators and space for 250 competitors.

Meanwhile, Shropshire Council says no decision has been made on the future of the The Quarry Swimming and Fitness Centre. Last year more than £400,000 was invested in it to keep it open.

The council's plans to transform Shrewsbury Sports Village in Sundorne have been given the go-ahead after the full council agreed to undertake the detailed designs and planning application. The authority says this will cost £2.248 million, with the entire project anticipated to cost £28 million.

An artist's impression of how a new £28m pool facility at Shrewsbury Sports Village could look once completed (Shropshire Council handout)

A council spokesperson said the plans have been shaped following a public consultation earlier this year to seek people’s views on the proposed transformation of the sports village to include new fitness and pool facilities.

Robert Macey, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for culture and digital, said: “Our plans were first considered and approved by cabinet earlier this month, and it’s great that they have now been given the final seal of approval by full council.

“This is an incredibly exciting step forward for what will be a modern, multi-feature centre that caters to diverse needs, and we can’t wait to get started.

“While we face significant financial challenges, the money being used to create the detailed designs and planning application for the centre is coming from our capital budget.

"We are not allowed to use our capital budget to pay for the delivery of our services - it’s money that we must use to invest in projects that support economic, housing and population growth. And this is one of them.

“I have no doubt that, once built, the centre will be a great asset to our communities, helping us to continue to deliver our Shropshire Plan.”

The councillor added: “No decision has been made on the future of The Quarry Swimming and Fitness Centre. Last year more than £400,000 was invested in the centre, allowing the main Quarry Pool to remain open, and it has been very well received by our customers.

“Before the new Shrewsbury Sports Village pools open, the council will commission a study to look at future options for The Quarry centre. The council has no plans to sell the site or propose alternative uses there.”

The plans for Sundorne include: