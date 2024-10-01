New Shrewsbury Sports Village design work to cost £2m+ with 'no decision' yet on Quarry pool's future
Design and planning work to transform Shrewsbury Sports Village that will cost £2.248 million has been given the go-ahead - as a question mark still hangs over the town centre's Quarry park facility.
The Sports Village at Sundorne is set to be transformed with a 25m-long competition swimming pool at its heart plus seating for 250 spectators and space for 250 competitors.
Meanwhile, Shropshire Council says no decision has been made on the future of the The Quarry Swimming and Fitness Centre. Last year more than £400,000 was invested in it to keep it open.
The council's plans to transform Shrewsbury Sports Village in Sundorne have been given the go-ahead after the full council agreed to undertake the detailed designs and planning application. The authority says this will cost £2.248 million, with the entire project anticipated to cost £28 million.
A council spokesperson said the plans have been shaped following a public consultation earlier this year to seek people’s views on the proposed transformation of the sports village to include new fitness and pool facilities.
Robert Macey, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for culture and digital, said: “Our plans were first considered and approved by cabinet earlier this month, and it’s great that they have now been given the final seal of approval by full council.
“This is an incredibly exciting step forward for what will be a modern, multi-feature centre that caters to diverse needs, and we can’t wait to get started.
“While we face significant financial challenges, the money being used to create the detailed designs and planning application for the centre is coming from our capital budget.
"We are not allowed to use our capital budget to pay for the delivery of our services - it’s money that we must use to invest in projects that support economic, housing and population growth. And this is one of them.
“I have no doubt that, once built, the centre will be a great asset to our communities, helping us to continue to deliver our Shropshire Plan.”
The councillor added: “No decision has been made on the future of The Quarry Swimming and Fitness Centre. Last year more than £400,000 was invested in the centre, allowing the main Quarry Pool to remain open, and it has been very well received by our customers.
“Before the new Shrewsbury Sports Village pools open, the council will commission a study to look at future options for The Quarry centre. The council has no plans to sell the site or propose alternative uses there.”
The plans for Sundorne include:
A 25m-long, eight-lane pool – suitable for county competitions, galas and general swimming
17m x 10m studio pool with moveable floor for learners and other water sports, including a children’s water party module
Seating in pool hall for 250 spectators and space for 250 competitors
Changing village, plus Changing Places facility for people in need of additional support
New reception area and lobby, with café overlooking the pool
New children’s soft play area
New 130-station fitness suite
Multi-purpose studio with access to existing kitchen – divisible into two areas for group activities and events
New dance studio
New 30-station cycle spin studio
Refurbishment of the dry changing facilities
Maintaining all other internal and external facilities on site including the main sports hall with eight badminton courts, exercise studio, 16 football pitches and football changing, bowls hall, cycle track and eight netball courts