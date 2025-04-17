Shrewsbury mural trail gives town businesses a boost

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The "mini mural trail", coordinated by Shrewsbury BID, has seen more than 20 artists from across the region brightening up the towns bollards, phone cabinets, and other street furniture.

Organisers say the scheme celebrates Shropshire’s rich folklore with designs inspired by Shropshire’s myths, legends and folk tales - while encouraging people to explore Shrewsbury on foot or by bike.

The trail supports efforts to improve pedestrian routes across the town centre through the Shrewsbury Moves programme, a decade long scheme of linked projects designed to encourage people to use so-called "active travel" methods such as walking or cycling.