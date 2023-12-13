The biggest pool at The Quarry Swimming and Fitness Centre in Shrewsbury reopened on Wednesday, over a year since it closed because after damage was discovered in the roof.

The centre's main pool was forced to close in July 2022 after inspectors found corrosion had made ceiling panels and ventilation units unsafe.

In January this year, frustration was building among swimmers as Shropshire Council reported 'unforeseen delays' in the tendering process had led to a setback in repairs.

By April, work began on a £400,000 project to strip out damaged and eroded pipes and ducting from the roof space over the pool, as well as unused light fittings, walkways and ceiling panels.

Now, the pool has reopened, and the council is offering a programme of free sessions as a way of saying thanks to the community.

Robert Macey, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture and digital, said: “It has been a difficult project that has had some unexpected setbacks along the way, but Shropshire Council has invested more than £400,000 and has remained committed to the reopening as soon as possible, so I am delighted to see people back in the pool today.”

Shropshire Community Leisure Trust (SCLT), which operates the swimming and fitness centre on behalf of Shropshire Council, is inviting people to join the celebrations and enjoy some free activities at the weekend, as well as launching a brand new activity programme for customers.

Rhys Collins, partnership manager for SCLT, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be fully open as a centre for the first time since July 2022 - and to celebrate, on Saturday, December 15 and Sunday 16, and as a way of saying thank you to the people of this community for their tremendous patience, we’ve got a programme of free sessions across the weekend.

“There’s free swimming from 10am to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday, free swimming lessons taster sessions from 9am to midday on Saturday, plus free gym sessions on both days between 8am and 4pm.

“For the gym sessions there’s no need to book. Just turn up on the day. All other sessions will be bookable via our website. We hope to see plenty of people back at The Quarry enjoying this special weekend.”

More information is available online at: shropshireleisurecentres.com.