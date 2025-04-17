Charity set up in memory of tragic Shrewsbury teenager makes first donation to Shropshire youngsters

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shine On With Harvey Owen was set up by Crystal Owen after the death of her son Harvey, who died alongside three friends in a crash near Garreg in Gwynedd, in 2023.

Following the fatal collision, a JustGiving page was set up for the victims' families, which gave the Owen family more than £10,000 to launch the charity.

It aims to support pathways for young people to enjoy the arts, music and food, which were all passions of Harvey's.

On Wednesday (April 16), Crystal met with the first youngsters to benefit from Harvey's legacy, presenting them with a cheque for £5,000.

Crystal Owen has made the first chairy donation in memory of her son, Harvey, to SYA Telford Youth Clubs

The money has been donated to SYA, which supports more than 100 youth clubs and organisations across Shropshire.

A fundraising concert for Shine On With Harvey Owen will also be held at Shrewsbury Food Festival this summer.

It will take place on Saturday, June 28, with an extension of the festival's opening hours on that day.

Those with day tickets to the food festival won't need to pay extra, but those wanting to attend the concert can arrive from 4.30pm onwards for a reduced ticket price of £10 per person. Under 2s go free.