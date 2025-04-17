Charity Nordic Walking Group appeals for over 55s to step forward

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The local charity has two spaces available for their latest Nordic Walking workshops on Thursday, 24 April and 1 May 10.30am-11.30am in the Quarry Park, Shrewsbury. After attending two sessions members can then take part in the regular fitness walks. Training is provided by a qualified instructor prior to joining the group and poles can be provided.

Nordic Walking is one of Europe's fastest growing forms of physical activity and is a great way of staying healthy. You walk using a pair of specially designed, lightweight poles that provide additional support meaning you get more from the exercise. Nordic Walking provides a number of benefits above that of normal walking. It exercises 90% of your muscles increasing strength in your legs, arms, shoulders, chest and back. It is also less tiring than normal walking and it can increase your heart rate by up to 13% meaning that you receive greater physical benefit through less effort.

“Nordic walking is a fantastic way for older adults to stay active while enjoying the great outdoors,” explained Emma Wilde, the charity’s Wellbeing Services Manager. “It offers physical benefits without being too strenuous, and it’s a great way to meet new people and boost overall wellbeing. We encourage anyone interested to come along and give it a try.”

Each session costs £7 and it’s advisable to wear shoes and clothing suitable for walking on uneven terrain and suitable for the weather. Introductory sessions are held every 3 months for new members who would like to join.

For more information visit: ageuk.org.uk/shropshireandtelford/activities-and-events/walking-groups or contact the Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin Wellbeing team on 01743 233 123.