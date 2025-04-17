Silver heart pendant dating back hundreds of years unearthed by metal detectorist in Shropshire field

The post-medieval piece of jewellery was unearthed in a field in Ellesmere on January 14 last year, a treasure inquest was told.

The inquest, held at Shropshire Coroner’s Court, Guildhall, Shrewsbury, was told that the find, discovered by a Mr Stephen Lewis, was described as “a complete silver heart pendant”, dating to between 1600 and 1700.

Sarah Williams, finds liaison officer for the West Midlands, said in a report that the item is primarily made up of two sheets of silver.