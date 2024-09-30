Firefighters carry out rescue after vehicle stranded in floodwater near Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Fire crews from Much Wenlock, Shrewsbury and Telford Central scrambled to Boreton Brook, in Condover with an operations officer at 7.29am on Monday .

The land ambulance service was also on the scene.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said the sole occupant of one privately owned vehicle was rescued by fire service personnel from the vehicle in ford floodwater.

The incident stop message was sent at 8.04am.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.