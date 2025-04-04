Disruptions for many as Black Country and Shropshire trains cancelled due to 'crew shortage'

West Midlands Railway have warned of cancellations to trains running between Shrewsbury and Birmingham, following a crew shortage.

The rail service said that services will be subject to cancellations throughout the day, also saying that trains that do run may be busier than usual and may involve rail replacement services.

Announcing the issues, West Midlands Railway said: "Due to a shortage of available train crews, we are expecting disruption to services between Shrewsbury and Birmingham New Street today.

There are delays between Shrewsbury, Telford and Wolverhampton this morning due to high winds

"Services are subject to cancellation - trains that run will be busier than usual, and your journey may involve a rail replacement bus.

"Rail replacement buses will operate between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton, calling at all stations."

The issues are said to have been caused due to a shortage of available crews, with only a very limited' number of services operating throughout the day.

Rail replacement services will be available on most lines, with alternative services operating between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton.

West Midlands Railway said: "Rail replacement buses will operate between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton, calling at all stations.

"Buses will shuttle between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton throughout the day. Standby coaches will also be available at key locations for additional services where required."

The group also said that a 'delay repay' option is available for services that experience disruption longer than 15 minutes, with a reclaim support service offered on the group's website.