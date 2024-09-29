15 joyful pictures from Shrewsbury Half Marathon 2024 joined by hundreds of runners

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shrewsbury Half and Metric Half Marathon 2024 attracted more than 1,500 runners this year - 400 more than previous years, to follow the town centre route that made its debut in 2023.

It included two races: the half marathon, over 13.1 miles, and the metric half marathon, for 13.1 kms, both from the DMOS West Mid Showground.

A total of 92 different running clubs are understood to have taken part with, with more than 150 volunteers helping on the route, providing water, and keeping around 1,500 runners safe on the circular route.

The organisers had asked people to bring a tin and donate it to their team at the Shrewsbury Food Bank flag.

The half marathon winner was Sam Juson, of Croft Ambrey Running Club in a time of 1hr:11mins:45s, Jim Hickinbottom, of Shrewsbury AC came second in 1hr:13min:33s, and Jack Bywater's time in third place was 1hr:15mins.

The first female over the line was Ellanor Pitcher at 1hr:22min:49s, Dominique Searle, of Cheshire Dragons following in second at 1hr:27mins:52s. Jemma Brown, of Shrewsbury AC, ran in third at 1hr:29mins:51s.

In the Metric Half James Lewis crossed the line first in 46mins:40s, ahead of David Marston-Jones, of Shrewsbury Triathlon Club in 53mins:27s, just pipping Shrewsbury AC's Pete Walker seconds behind in 53m:33s.

Of the female runners, Sasha Hughes-Stanton won in 56mins:50s, ahead of Serena Jones in 57mins:41s, who pipped Shropshire Shufflers' runner Claire Mccarthy into third with her time of 57mins,53.

Race organiser Joe Williams said the route takes in some of Shrewsbury’s most picturesque and well-known streets and locations, gives families, friends and loved ones more of a chance to cheer the runners on.

