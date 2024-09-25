Shrewsbury Half Marathon: Times, route and road closures as 1,500 runners prepare for annual race

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The event, which has more than 400 extra runners signed up this year, is again following the town centre route that made its debut last year.

Race organiser Joe Williams explained that the route, which takes in some of Shrewsbury's most picturesque and well-known streets and locations, gives families, friends, and loved ones more of a chance to cheer the runners on.

A number of town centre roads will be closed for the race – from 7am to midday.

Lucy Williams getting ready for the Shrewsbury Half Marathon

Mr Williams said they were thrilled at the number of entries for this year's race, which provides both spectacular scenery and a challenge.

He said: "It is a beautiful route. We are spoilt with our lovely town and the buildings. the support is also good and the community gets involved.

"But it is a tough run as well, so it is the challenge of it as well as the background of the buildings and hugging the river as you go around.

"Last year was the new route, which was more town centre-focused and enables spectators to see their loved ones and family running more than once."

He added: "We are really excited to get it going, we brought it forward a week as well hoping for a bit of an Indian summer – which hasn't happened – but Sunday morning is looking dry so that's good."

The event includes two races: the half marathon, lasting 13.1 miles, which starts at 8.30am; and the metric half marathon, lasting 13.1 kms, which starts at 8.55am, both from the DMOS West Mid Showground.

A total of 92 different running clubs will be represented in the race, with more than 150 volunteers helping on the route, providing water, and keeping the runners safe.

Mr Williams said: "We have got over 150 volunteers, which includes locals groups, and we really could not do it without them, they are all brilliant."

The following roads will be affected on a circular route: Gravel Hill Lane, Berwick Road, Coton Hill (Lane nearest the river), Chester Street (Lane nearest the river), Smithfield Road (lane nearest the river), Mardol Quay, Victoria Avenue , Victoria Quay, Welsh Bridge, Frankwell, Copthorne Road, New Street, Porthill Road, Roman Road (Inside lane next to Shrewsbury School), Kennedy Road, Ashton Road, Butler Road, Kingsland Road, Longden Coleham, Coleham Head, English Bridge (two lanes closest to Coleham, leaving an exit for traffic down Wyle Cop and over the English Bridge towards Abbey Foregate), Wyle Cop (left lane westbound), High Street, Mardol Head, Shoplatch, Bellstone, Barker Street, Bridge Street, Lower Claremont Bank, Claremont Bank, St Chads Terrace, Murivance, Town Walls, Beeches Lane, Williams Way, St Julians Crescent, St Julians Friars, Victoria Ave into The Quarry.

For full details of the road closures visit https://one.network.

Shrewsbury Railway Station can be accessed throughout the event via St Michaels Street and Castle Foregate.

Traffic can also leave town via Castle Street, St Marys Street, Dogpole, then Wyle Cop.

All roads will be open again by midday, and Raven Meadows Car park is open at 9am and accessible throughout the event.