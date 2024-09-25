Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

North Wales Police has confirmed that officers searching for a man named Andrew - who was reported missing on Saturday evening - have recovered the body of a man on the beach in Tywyn, Gwynedd.

While formal identification of the body is yet to take place, police say the coroner has been informed and Andrew's family are being supported by specialist officers.

A fresh appeal was launched by officers yesterday after the missing Shrewsbury man's white Audi car was located close to Barmouth beach at the weekend. Police also thanked the community for their ongoing support.

The body has been discovered just more than 20 miles south along the Welsh coast from Barmouth.

Andrew from Shropshire's county town was last seen wearing grey joggers and a black hoodie.

A North Wales Police statement said: "Following a call from a member of the public, officers searching for missing Andrew from the Shrewsbury area have today discovered the body of a man on the beach in Tywyn, Gwynedd.

"Formal identification is yet to take place. The local Coroner has been informed and Andrew’s family are being supported by specialist officers."