'We are all feeling it': Homelessness warning as CEO Sleepout launches Shrewsbury fundraiser

Historically, CEO Sleepout has held sleepouts in cities like London and Manchester, where homelessness is often more visible.

However, in May, the 11-year-old charity will hold an event in Shrewsbury, amid growing pressure on services in the leafy market town.

Shrewsbury’s biggest homeless charity, The Ark, recently warned that demand for help has risen by 14 per cent in just one year while throughout the week, hundreds of families are collecting surplus food from Foodshares for a small donation to help stretch budgets

“Typically, homelessness has been felt the most in the big cities, but the reality is that the cost-of-living crisis means it is sadly being felt everywhere,” said Bianca Robinson, CEO of CEO Sleepout.

“Currently there isn’t a corner of Britain untouched by homelessness, and while we really wish there wasn’t a need to stage a sleepout in Shrewsbury, sadly the numbers don’t lie.

“The scale is more shocking than many people realise and it isn’t just about rough sleepers. Homelessness can be a family living in temporary accommodation, where the children go from day-to-day not knowing if they’ll have a bed to sleep in that night.

“That’s why we are urging Shropshire’s business community to come together for the Shrewsbury CEO Sleepout, which has the potential to change local lives forever and help bring people back from the brink.”

Nationally, the number of people classed as homeless is at a record high.

Almost 325,000 households are classed as homeless, according to figures supplied by Shelter, while the number of children in temporary accommodation stand at 159,830.

Yet in Shrewsbury, frontline services aimed at helping the most vulnerable are being swamped.

One charity, Shrewsbury Food Hub collects surplus food from shops and farms and distributes it to where it is needed most across the county, including The Ark. Their support has helped the homelessness charity save around 95 per cent of its weekly food budget.

“Demand is growing though, as it has since the pandemic, but it has never dropped back,” admits Cherry Teearu, a fundraiser for Shrewsbury Food Hub.

“Yet with demand growing so are our costs. People assume that because we collect surplus food, our running costs are minimal, but our costs have risen dramatically over the last few years and we must now find over £300k a year to continue redistributing surplus food to our community, including over 65 local charities and community groups.

“Our food not only reaches people experiencing homelessness, but also domestic abuse survivors, veterans, substance misuse recovery support and mental health services to name a few.

“Many people are struggling, but sadly, so are the services they need.”

As such, CEO Sleepout aims to raise £30,000 at the inaugural Shrewsbury event which takes place on Thursday May 15 at The Croud Meadow.

“I’ve taken part in over 100 sleepouts and while it isn’t easy, it is an unforgettable experience and one that gives you a far greater appreciation and understanding of what so many people face every single night,” added Bianca.

“The more people who grab a bag and take part, the bigger the difference we can make.”

For more information, or to sign up or donate, please visit https://ceosleepout.co.uk/shrewsbury/