Watch: Biker's 'close calls' at 'deadly' major Shrewsbury roundabout

Businesses and residents have recently called for changes to Emstrey Island and Emstrey Bank leading to the roundabout after a crash on Tuesday left a man with 'life-threatening injuries'.

The latest incident involving a motorcycle follows the death of David McCreadie in June after his black KTM 1290 Superduke motorbike collided with a silver Ford Focus on the B4380 Emstrey Bank.

Biker, Rio Chidlow has experienced several incidents in the area, and in particular at the island.

Rio claims to have been hit off his bike at the roundabout that he has described as 'deadly'.